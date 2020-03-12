'The Concert Truck' treating Dallas to free outdoor concerts all month long

Nick Luby and Susan Zhang have been traveling the country and performing since 2015.

For almost nine months now, the doors to many music and concert venues have been closed, and it may still be a while before anyone can safely gather indoors to enjoy music.

Thankfully, for melomaniacs, the world's a stage.

Driving what they call "The Concert Truck," a couple of East Coast artists are bringing classical tunes to Dallas.

Nick Luby and Susan Zhang drive the truck, but what drives them is the joy of music.

Luby and Zhang are classically trained pianists from Baltimore, and they wanted to bring that joy to everyone.

They now travel the country putting on concerts for free.

They started in 2015, but it’s been perfect for 2020.

“There’s been a lack of connecting," Luby said. "[The truck] has been a really powerful way to connect with people and share a moment at a time when that’s been very difficult to do."

Right now, the pair is cruising through Dallas.

They were brought to North Texas by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and they’ll perform about 25 more times through Dec. 18, providing some very welcomed harmonious happiness.

“It’s been very special to us to continue to share music when it’s needed,” Luby said.

“Being able to provide that right now, it’s a truly special thing,” Zhang added.

Below is a list of all remaining shows, but new performances are added regularly. Click here or see below for the most current schedule.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents The Concert Truck

SCHEDULE (all performances free to the public):

Thursday, Dec. 3– NorthPark Center/Neiman Marcus Gardens – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4– NorthPark Center/Neiman Marcus Gardens – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5– The Sound at Cypress Water (Coppell) – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 Dallas Museum of Art – 12 noon

Sunday, Dec. 6– NorthPark Center/Neiman Marcus Gardens – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8– Booker T. Washington HSVPA – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9– Clements Hospital (UTSW) – 12 noon

Wednesday, Dec. 9– Klyde Warren Park w/Dallas Theater Center – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10– Hall Arts (Urban Garden) – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11– Booker T. Washington HSVPA – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11– Klyde Warren Park – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12– Fair Park 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12– Klyde Warren Park w/Dallas Theater Center – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12– The Galleria – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13– Nasher Sculpture Garden – 12 noon

Sunday, Dec. 13– Dallas Black Dance Theater/Meyerson Sym. Center- 3:45 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14– Grenier Middle School – 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15– Mata Elementary School – 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15– Turtle Creek Conservancy – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16– Harwood International – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16– The Landon at Lake Highlands (Sr./Assisted Living) – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17– Methodist Hospital – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17– St. Paul UMC – 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18– Trinity Basin Prep. School – 11 a.m.