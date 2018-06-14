Need to cool off this summer? Then you might want to check out one of the many waterparks across the Lone Star State.
Whether you’re sweating it out the summer in Houston, the Hill Country or all the way down on South Padre Island, there is sure to be a place to chill out at nearby
Tap here to view our map of the waterparks in Texas.
If missed your favorite place to cool off, send an email to web@khou.com and will add it in.
Schlitterbahn Galveston Island
2026 Lockheed Rd, Galveston, TX 77554
409-770-9283
555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494
832-426-7071
21300 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX 77373
281-355-3300
5300 E Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
281-422-1151
18353 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478
6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln, Fulshear, TX 77441
281-344-9882
1000 Central Fwy E, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-5500
18270 Singing Wood Ln, Flint, TX 75762
903-534-8400
401 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
936-305-5009
2134, 1001 Cinema Dr, Weatherford, TX 76087
817-598-0777
4675 U.S. 96 S, Silsbee, TX 77656
409-385-7946
900 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76708
254-892-0222
Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark
16107 FM 2769, Leander, TX 78641
512-258-5110
3600 IH 35 N, San Antonio, TX 78219
210-227-1400
5223 David Edwards Dr, San Antonio, TX 78233
210-495-5888
23101 TX-242, New Caney, TX 77357
281-302-4020
9001 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-427-6500
10815 FM1625, Austin, TX 78747
512-298-9370