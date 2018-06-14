Need to cool off this summer? Then you might want to check out one of the many waterparks across the Lone Star State.

Whether you’re sweating it out the summer in Houston, the Hill Country or all the way down on South Padre Island, there is sure to be a place to chill out at nearby

Tap here to view our map of the waterparks in Texas.

If missed your favorite place to cool off, send an email to web@khou.com and will add it in.

Schlitterbahn Galveston Island

2026 Lockheed Rd, Galveston, TX 77554

409-770-9283

Typhoon Texas

555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494

832-426-7071

Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown

21300 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX 77373

281-355-3300

Pirates Bay Waterpark

5300 E Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

281-422-1151

The Waterpark at Riverstone

18353 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Adventure Island Waterpark

6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln, Fulshear, TX 77441

281-344-9882

Castaway Cove

1000 Central Fwy E, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

940-322-5500

Waterpark at the Villages

18270 Singing Wood Ln, Flint, TX 75762

903-534-8400

Splash Kingdom Timber Falls

401 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

936-305-5009

Splash Kingdom Wild West

2134, 1001 Cinema Dr, Weatherford, TX 76087

817-598-0777

Waterpark at the Villages

18270 Singing Wood Ln, Flint, TX 75762

903-534-8400

Paradise Water Park

4675 U.S. 96 S, Silsbee, TX 77656

409-385-7946

Hawaiian Falls Waco

900 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76708

254-892-0222

Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark

16107 FM 2769, Leander, TX 78641

512-258-5110

Splashtown San Antonio

3600 IH 35 N, San Antonio, TX 78219

210-227-1400

Morgan's Wonderland

5223 David Edwards Dr, San Antonio, TX 78233

210-495-5888

Big Rivers Waterpark

23101 TX-242, New Caney, TX 77357

281-302-4020

NRH2O Family Water Park

9001 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

817-427-6500

Quest ATX

10815 FM1625, Austin, TX 78747

512-298-9370

© 2018 KHOU