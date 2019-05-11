Every few years, Texas Monthly Magazine compiles a list of the top 50 barbecue joints in the state.

But if there's one thing Texas does as well as barbecue, it's tacos.

That's why Texas Monthly has hired a taco editor, whose job it is to tell readers all about the best taco joints in Texas.

His name is José Ralat, and he's spent years traveling the world, eating and writing about some of the best tacos money can buy.

He's even written a book about tacos due out next year.

WFAA's Sean Giggy cruised around Dallas with Ralat getting to know him and try some of his favorite tacos in the city.

Want to get to know Texas Monthly a bit better? Check out the magazine's upcoming EDGE Festival, which is sponsored in part by WFAA.

For tickets or more information, click here.