Donnie Brown may not have the most stressful job in America, but it's certainly close.

“U.S. military, fireman, police and wedding planner. In that order," Brown, owner of Donnie Brown weddings and events, said.

What's made Donnie's job so stressful is the crazy project he's recently undertaken.

“It’s just kinda making me weak thinking about it," he said.

With the Dallas Bridal Show just around the corner, Donnie and designer Mackenzie Brittingham wanted to do something big, something Texas sized.

“I thought you know what? We’ve seen a million dollar cake, we’ve seen a million dollar this," Brown said. "Nobody’s ever seen a $2 million dress.”

Donnie's $2 million wedding dress is custom made, hand sewn and skirted with ostrich feathers.

But much of what makes it a $2 million dress is inside a jewelry store in Dallas.

Deboulle Diamond and Jewelry is providing nearly $1.75 million in gemstones and diamonds for the dress.

Donnie knows most women can't afford it, but they're definitely going to want it.

“And you just know that every groom’s thinking, ‘oh hell no,'" Brown said.

The dress will have its own security detail when Donnie reveals it at next week's bridal show. While the dress may be safe, the design will most likely be stolen.

“Are you kidding," Brown exclaimed. "Every designer in the world is going to have a feather skirted dress!”

For now, it's just for show. The diamonds will be returned and the dress will go back to the shop.

But if you would like to buy it, Donnie says he'll sell it to you. Just know that if you spend $2 million the dress is yours even if debt do you part.

© 2018 WFAA