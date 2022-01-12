Inside Wordle, the newest game everyone is obsessed with

The objective is to guess a five-letter word, and you have six tries to do so.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you've been on the internet in the past few weeks, you've most likely seen some discussion of Wordle, the latest game that everyone is seemingly obsessed with.

What is it and how to play

So, here's a little step-by-step on how to play, because as simple as it looks, there's more to the game than meets the eye.

The objective is to guess a five-letter word, and you have six tries to do so, according to NPR. After each try, the tiles on the game either turn gray, yellow, or green to show which letters are not in the word, which letters are in the word but in the wrong position, and which letters are correctly in the word and in the right position.

You can only play the game once a day, and it's the same word for every player, every day, also according to NPR. People have been posting online how many tries it took for them to guess the word, without revealing the word, so as not to ruin the game for others:

I don't know what this means but I was very impressed with myself: Wordle 203 3/6



⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — James Doubek (@JamesDoubek) January 8, 2022

Creation

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City, who told NPR's Morning Edition that he made the game for his partner, Palak Shah, who is a fan of word games and helped with the game's development.

People also seem to like Wordle because it's free, and you don't have to sign up or give any information to play.

"Making Wordle I specifically rejected a bunch of the things you're supposed to do for a mobile game," Wardle told NPR. Like push notifications, he said.

Wordle also doesn't require players to download an app; it's available to play online on a simple website. The game also doesn't use any advertising.

"...the rejection of some of those things has actually attracted people to the game because it feels quite innocent and it just wants you to have fun with it," Wardle said.

Strategy

People online have shared some tips and tricks on how to play.

Some suggest starting by guessing words that have as many vowels as possible, while others suggest starting with consonants.

There's also a "hard mode," available, according to NPR, where any yellow or green letter has to be used in subsequent guesses.

Where to play