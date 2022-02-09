Meet the author of Big D Reads “Book of the Year” Selection – Jim Schutze

This month, 30,000 copies of "The Accommodation" will be distributed across the city.

The city-wide reading program -- Big D Reads -- is highlighting their book of the year this month in a big way...30,000 copies of "The Accommodation" by Jim Schutze will be distributed across the city.

If you want to get your hands on the book -- you'll have the perfect opportunity to at a young professional’s event next Thursday, September 8th.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park.