Meet the author of Big D Reads “Book of the Year” Selection – Jim Schutze

Don't turn the page -- this one is for the book lovers!!
The city-wide reading program -- Big D Reads -- is highlighting their book of the year this month in a big way...30,000 copies of "The Accommodation" by Jim Schutze will be distributed across the city.
If you want to get your hands on the book -- you'll have the perfect opportunity to at a young professional’s event next Thursday, September 8th.
The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park.
For more information on the event or other ways to snag a copy, go to BigDReads.org.