"Manos de Oro" screening - late nights at the Dallas Museum of Art

The screening begins Friday, Sept. 16th at 9:30 p.m. the Dallas Museum of Art in the Horchow Auditorium.

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off later this week.

You may remember a few years ago we introduced you to north Texas Latino film director Merced Elizondo to talk about the launch of his film "Manos de Oro."

Since then, it has been featured on HBO, the Academy of Motion Pictures arts and sciences and some of the best film festivals across the country.

For tickets and event information, go to DMA.org/programs/event/manos-de-oro.