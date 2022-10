CEO and founder of Don Morphy, Daniel Mofor, with his two dapper sons, Dacyn and Joedan, showed us this season's trends in men’s fashion.

He is a Dallas-based award-winning designer who had a simple idea to redefine modern luxury...

Fast forward eight years and he has since accumulated an impressive roster of a-list celebrity clients.

Don Morphy is still paving the way for fashion right from the heart of Dallas – and now worldwide.

