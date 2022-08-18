“It Starts with Me” book tour with Dr. Bernice A. King

Dr. Bernice A. King, inspired by her parents' activism, became a minister, public speaker, author, lawyer, and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr center for nonviolent social change better known as the King Center.
She has a new book out "It Starts with Me" and she will be in Dallas this weekend!
Join Dr. King this Saturday at the Galleria in Dallas for a book reading and signing of "It Starts with Me."
It starts at 11:30 am on level 3 near the children's play place and is free to all.
For more information, go to GalleriaDallas.com/programs/events.