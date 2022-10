Concussion prevention has been in the news again, and if you have questions about safety and treatment – Omesh Singh with Centre for Neuro Skills has answers.

Concussion prevention has been in the news again after that last week's incident with Miami dolphin's player Tua Tagovailoa.

The quarterback went down two times in a row, sparking questions about why he was allowed to play after such a hard hit the week before.

The conversation continues about safety and treatment – Omesh Singh with Centre for Neuro Skills answers all these questions.