Jessica Taylor, founder, and CEO, shares how she launched the company while Jane and Hannah sample different roasts.

Ezra Coffee is based in DFW, but sources from all over the world.

You can find it at many local coffee shops – But its owner also landed a major deal with target!

With each blend being named after an historical figure that the greater public may not be familiar with, there is room for education with each cup.