In old dry-ice factory in Fort Worth’s Cultural District has transformed into one of the city’s most highly anticipated destinations: a sleek, new boutique hotel. Hotel Dryce, located just across from Dickies Arena, opens its doors this Friday. It’s the passion project of Fort Worth Barber Shop owner Jonathan Morris. The entrepreneur also hosts a new series called “Self Employed” about small business owners on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.