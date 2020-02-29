DALLAS — Get ready Selena fans.

If you’re lucky enough, you might be able to get your hands on a limited-edition Selena cup this Leap Day.

Stripes, which is owned by 7-Eleven, is releasing two new cup designs Saturday morning in honor of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

The 7-Eleven at the 1805 block Sylvan Avenue in Dallas will have cups for sale beginning at 10 a.m. According to a spokesperson for the event, it's first-come, first-serve and there is a six-cup limit per customer.

The company worked with Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to collaborate on the cup designs.

“I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans. These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her,” said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

The first cup is named "Selena, Painting" and comes with a purple glitter flip lid. The second cup, "Selena Legend' features 25 years of celebrating Selena’s legacy and career. This up comes with a bright yellow flip lid.

Several locations throughout Texas are participating in the event.

