3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022

DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters.

The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists.

American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the No. 6 spot on the top venues list with a 15,000-plus capacity. The venue had a total of 706,901 attendees and a total gross of 87,743,758 from 67 shows.

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth took the No. 4 sport in the top venues with a capacity between 10,000 and 15,000. The arena saw a total attendance of 589,157 with a total gross of $44,470,438 across 79 shows.

Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie was the last DFW venue to make this list, ranked at No. 9 on the top venues between 5,000 and 10,000. The theatre saw a total attendance of 350,299 and a total gross of $25,435,120 across 95 shows.