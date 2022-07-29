Movie reviews: Vengeance, DC League of Super-Pets

New York hits West Texas.

TEXAS, USA — VENGEANCE

If "revenge is a dish best served cold," then Vengeance is a Whataburger best served hot - hold the pickle!

"Vengeance" is the title of a set in Texas but filmed in New Mexico movie.

At the helm, B.J. Novak in his directing debut. (Yah, the guy from "The Office" a.k.a. Mindy Kaling's bestie). He also wrote and stars as "Ben Manalowitz," a New York writer who wants his own podcast. His friend/prospective boss (Issa Rae) says he needs a story. That comes when the brother of a West Texas singer named "Abilene," calls to say she's died and guilt shames him into coming to the funeral. (She'd told her family he was her steady boyfriend, when, in fact, they'd only hooked up.)

When Ben arrives, the brother suggests she was murdered! Perfect fodder for a podcast.

Her family takes Ben in. Novak goes for some low-hanging fruit, making light of Texans, but the family devotion to Whataburger is priceless! His investigation leads him to laughable law enforcement (more fruit), a drug dealer and a philosophical record producer who'd worked with Abilene. (played well by Ashton Kutcher as a full-on Western fashion plate.)

An about-face in the facts department turns the story on its ear as it races to the finish line. Still, this is a clever fish out of water film. Audiences here will love the Texana and will say touché to a John Mayer cameo. Novak is a smart writer and a fun journeyman. Now, I'll have a Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger, please!

(Focus Features. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 34 mins. In Theaters Only)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a dog?!

In "DC League of Super-Pets," Superman's best friend is his loyal dog, "Krypto" (voiced by Dwayne Johnson). But Clark Kent (voiced by John Krasinski) wants to propose to Lois Lane. Maybe if he adopts a canine friend, Krypto won't be so jealous.

Enter "Ace," the bulldog at the local rescue center (voiced by Kevin Hart). But before the domestic/superhero story can amp up, we learn that one of Ace's rescue mates, a hairless guinea pig (voiced by Kate McKinnon) is a former lab crony of Lex Luthor, still bent on taking down Superman. And she has the kryptonite to do it. It also gives her and the other shelter animals superpowers!

The Justice League gathers, but when Luthor captures them, it's up to the Super-Pets to save the day as they face off against their hairless friend-turned-foe!

This is the fifth movie pairing Johnson and Hart. It's a great concept.

Unfortunately like all movies aimed at kids, it ends up in a big chase where a villain grows into a giant version of itself. Some of the best voice work and jokes come from Keanu Reeves as a brooding Batman. Hart, who'd you think would be perfect, doesn't go big enough with his voice. Don't get me wrong, it's cute. The kids will laugh, but we're all so spoiled by Disney/Pixar animation, this doesn't hold a candle to it, or a chunk of kryptonite.

(Warner Bros. Rated PG. Running Time 1 hr. 46 mins. In Theaters Only)