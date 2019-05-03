”Captain Marvel” is a puzzle piece which, apparently, fits between the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame.” Actually, it’s like a connecting bridge; almost “Infinity War 1.5.” It’s an origin story, but it also answers a few questions lingering from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ultimately, it’s just a lot of fun.

“Captain Marvel” feels different from any MCU film to come before it. It’s set in the 1990s and it feels like it was made in the 1990s. I’m not sure how the filmmakers pulled this feat off, but it totally feels accurate to the time period. The sets seem simpler, the technology is sparser, and the soundtrack is grungier. “Captain Marvel” is not overly-flashy, it’s not super-epic, it’s small, focused and cryptic.

There’s some ‘90s fashion, some ‘90s music, but thankfully not a tidal wave of nostalgia. It’s just the right amount of flannel and pay phones.

Much of the film plays out as a mystery. Vers (Brie Larson), a training Kree warrior is abducted by a group of battling aliens known as The Skrull. You might remember, Ronan from “Guardians of the Galaxy” was also a Kree (hint, hint). In an effort to scan her memories for war secrets, the Skrull trigger a bunch of flashes of Vers’ past which she can’t understand. Vers uses her yet-tamed superpowers to break free and escape and ends up crash-landing into a Blockbuster video store on Earth.

S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Nick Fury (a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson) is alerted to Vers arrival and is sent to investigate. The two unconvincingly team-up and run from the pursuing Skrull; while Vers tries to figure out a way home and who she actually is. More than any Marvel movie previously, this superhero has no idea who she is and what’s she supposed to be doing.

Not only is “Captain Marvel” an origin story, but it’s also a story of self-discovery and purpose. And, that’s pretty much all I can say about Vers and her character’s journey. There’s a lot to unpack here and it definitely gets twisty and turn-y. And, don’t forget, there’s a bit more backstory for Nick Fury and some other favorite characters, too. Questions are answered! Big answers for us MCU fans! This is NOT a movie you can skip over if you’ve already invested in the “Avengers: Infinity War” storyline.

Brie Larson carries the film with confidence and some joyful bucking of authority. She’s a lot less jokey than “Guardian’s” Star-Lord, but way more fun than Dr. Strange. She’s a superhero clouded with mystery, but far more relatable than characters we’ve experienced before. Her training has taught her importance of restraint, but when Vers needs to kick butts, she absolutely kicks butts.

Samuel L. Jackson is a little bit greener and a lot younger than the previous versions of Nick Fury we’ve encountered so far. He’s just as great as before and a nice connection to the rest of the Marvel Universe. The de-aging effects are stunning. You forget it’s not the real Samuel after about 3 seconds. Really creepy and exciting technology on display here.

Ultimate bad guy, Ben Mendelsohn plays the head Skrull, Talos. I’m not going to say much more, except he’s great, even under all those prosthetics and makeup. Also, not going to explain too much more about the rest of the cast except they are all engaging and effective. It’s so hard to avoid spoilers on this one! Just be excited to see Jude Law, Annette Bening, and a charming Lashana Lynch. That’s all I’m saying!

The directing from Anna Boded and Ryan Fleck reflects their work on previous films. There’s a lot of human-ness to the other-worldly characters and nice concentration on relationships rather than… wait for it… spaceships. It’s a nice change of pace in the MCU.

There’s a moment of self-realization in this movie that’s about as poignant and beautiful as anything I’ve ever seen presented in a comic book film. It’s one of my favorite scenes I’ve seen while. Unfortunately, I can’t reveal any more details, but you'll know it when you see it.

It's inevitable there will be comparison of “Captain Marvel” to other Marvel movies and also to the other recent films from the DC universe, “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman.” There’s nothing here as bombastic, obnoxious or over-the-top. This is a more intimate story. This is totally different from anything you’ve seen before and it’s absolutely just as entertaining. “Captain Marvel” is the low-tech opposite of last year’s “Black Panther,” but it feels just as important.

Also, we’ve never had a literal kitty cat play such a pivotal role in a superhero movie. So, get ready for that.

Yes, I can almost guarantee you will need to see “Captain Marvel” to understand what’s about to happen in “Avengers: Endgame” this April. Just like “Dr. Strange,” “Ant-Man and Wasp” and “Spider-Man Homecoming,” you just can’t skip over this one!

Oh, and stay past the credits.

3.5 out of 5 fascinating revelations!