Alamo Drafthouse to dedicate Las Colinas theater to director John Carpenter

The legendary filmmaker will be at the theater in person for a screening of his classic 1982 film, "The Thing," followed by a Q&A.

IRVING, Texas — John Carpenter, the legendary filmmaker and self-proclaimed horror master, is in Dallas this week and will be at the Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas Theater, where they will dedicate the location after him.

At the theater on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be screenings of Carpenter's classic film, arguably the greatest horror film ever made, "The Thing" from 1982 starring Kurt Russell, along with a screening of his film "They Live" from 1988 starring legendary pro wrestler "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Carpenter will provide extended intros before each screening. But it's too late if you haven't got your tickets yet, as all screenings have already sold out.

Alamo Drafthouse will also have a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a plaque dedicating the theater as the "John Carpenter Cinema," which will also feature the appearance of Michael Myers, Carpenter's iconic slasher from his most enduring film, "Halloween."

Carpenter was an ever-present director from the '70s through the '90s, making not just classic horror films, but classic action films, like two of his other films starring Kurt Russell -- "Escape from New York" and "Big Trouble in Little China." Other such famous films directed by Carpenter include "Assault on Precinct 13," "Christine," "The Fog" and "In the Mouth of Madness."

He will be staying in town through the weekend at least, as Carpenter will also be in attendance for Texas Frightmare Weekend, which is this Friday through Sunday at the Irving Convention Center. Carpenter will be attendance on all three days signing autographs. Several other iconic horror figures will also be in attendance, including legendary director Sam Raimi.