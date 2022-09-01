After playing Marvel's next heavy, Dallas native Jonathan Majors may also star in Dennis Rodman biopic

Rodman himself was raised in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

LOS ANGELES — Get familiar with the name Jonathan Majors, you're gonna be seeing this Dallas native on the big screen very shortly.

Not only is he set to play the next big villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, in the 2023 film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Deadline is also reporting he is in talks to play Dennis Rodman in a biopic on the man, who himself was also raised in Dallas in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.

The film, called "48 Hours in Vegas," takes place during the 1998 NBA Finals, documenting two days during the finals when Rodman went on an adventure with his assistant GM and their budding friendship. The story was recently spotlighted in the 2020 documentary series "The Last Dance," following the Chicago Bulls on their way to winning the 1998 NBA Finals.

Majors previously co-starred in the critically-acclaimed film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" and made his debut as the character Kang the Conqueror in the Disney+ television series "Loki." Others may know him as one of the stars of the HBO series "Lovecraft Country."

The actor grew up in Dallas, attending Cedar High School and becoming involved in the Dallas-area theater community. He would later go on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and a Master's of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama.