DALLAS — Could we BE any more excited? If you've always dreamed of taking a pic on the iconic orange couch from "Friends," now is your chance.

The "Friends" pop-up exhibit is in Dallas through September 30. The pop-up is in celebration of the 25-year anniversary of the '90s sitcom.

There are two replicas of the orange couch, one at Klyde Warren Park and another at the GeO-Deck at the Reunion Tower, so if you want to, uh, pivot from one to the other, you have options.

Now if you'll excuse us, we'll be trying to get the "Friends" theme song out of our heads...

