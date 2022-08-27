78 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Tailgate in Arlington, crack a cold case in Dallas and have a magical night in Addison!

DALLAS — I know, I've looked at the calendar. We're celebrating the final weekend of August with warmer temperatures and cold drinks! So, let's get into the dopest events happening this weekend.
Friday
Cowtown JAMboree at National Hall (Fort Worth)
Looking for the perfect date night? Celebrate Cowtown with a night of live music, dancing and BBQ! The night will warm up with a special screening of the film “The Birth and History of Western Swing” at 6 p.m. followed by live music at 8:00 p.m. All of this, mixed with dancing, a full bar, and BBQ buffet will only cost you $12!
Plus:
- DSO Wine & Food Festival at Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at South Side Ballroom (Dallas)
- FEAR: Music, Beer & Burger Festival at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Swedish House Mafia at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Chris D'elia at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Bob Schneider at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Lullabies to Paralyza at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Ray Volpe + Soltan at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Thomas Csorba at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Lone Star Stampede - Night 1 at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Hello Seahorse! at Trees (Dallas)
- Led Zeppelin 2 at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Steve Hirst at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Aaron Aryanpur at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Kyle Nix at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Teague Brothers Band at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Jon Reep at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Sebastian Yatra at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- DJ Avii on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Pecos & The Rooftops at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- The Elton Johns at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Friday Poppin' Off at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Adam Hunter at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Brian Simpson at Addison Improv (Addison)
Saturday
Featuring wines from around the world, champagnes, craft brews and some of your favorite tastes and plates from celebrated Dallas chefs and restaurants, the DSO Wine & Food Festival is back! It provides an enriching experience to both the casual sipper and the most sophisticated palates. This year's lineup includes a grand tasting, whiskey seminar, wine seminar, chocolate tasting and much more. Between the six events, you can find something you'll love within Saturday and Sunday's lineups! Get your tickets now, date night is waiting!
Plus:
- True Crime Podcast Festival at Westin Park Central (Dallas)
- Health & Perturbator at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Homage Nation: Alice Cooper at The Kessler (Dallas)
- $uicideboy$ at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Anuhea at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Pop Punk Nite: Summer Never Dies at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Saturdays Got The Blues Brunch at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- The Purple Madness - Tribute to Prince at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Monuments at Trees (Dallas)
- Lone Star Stampede - Night 2 at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Luzcid + Antennae at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Heavy Daze + Brotherhood at Ruins (Dallas)
- Shamarr Allen at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Riley Gale Foundation at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Aaron Aryanpur at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Steve Hirst with Rodney Norman at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Debbie Does Disco at Ruins (Dallas)
- Daniel Taylor at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Hogwarts Bar Crawl at Landmark Bar & Kitchen (Fort Worth)
- Kip Moore at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Tanner Usrey w/ Canaan Bryce at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Jon Reep at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Dark Comedy with Ryan Joseph and Friends at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Lorrie Morgan at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Reflections of Patsy Cline at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Cantina Dolls at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Steven Crowder at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Brian Simpson at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Eagles Tribute: 7 Bridges at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled out Saturdays at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Late Night with DJ Yuna & Friends at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Adam Hunter at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Jerry Jones Classic at The Star (Frisco)
- FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium (Frisco)
Sunday
It's not every day you see an 18-year-old with the confidence to set his sights on rap royalty, and the audacity to actually try it. The Kid LAROI is coming from down under to Dallas to show you! He's taking over The Factory in Deep Ellum on Sunday night for the "End Of The World" tour, where you can hear fan familiars like "Stay" and "Without You." Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show goes on at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
Plus:
- True Crime Podcast Festival at Westin Park Central (Dallas)
- Jack Johnson at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Curren$y at Trees (Dallas)
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Viva Mexico! The Concert at Winspear Opera House (Dallas)
- The Sunday Super Jam! at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Secret Walls at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- KCON 2022 US Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Stone Cold and the Jackal at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Daniel Van Kirk at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Urban Trivia Game Night at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- The Family Friendly Magic Show at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Adam Hunter at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)