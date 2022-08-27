78 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Tailgate in Arlington, crack a cold case in Dallas and have a magical night in Addison!

From The Kid Laroi at The Factory to a Hogwarts-themed bar crawl in Fort Worth, these are the best events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — I know, I've looked at the calendar. We're celebrating the final weekend of August with warmer temperatures and cold drinks! So, let's get into the dopest events happening this weekend.

Friday

Looking for the perfect date night? Celebrate Cowtown with a night of live music, dancing and BBQ! The night will warm up with a special screening of the film “The Birth and History of Western Swing” at 6 p.m. followed by live music at 8:00 p.m. All of this, mixed with dancing, a full bar, and BBQ buffet will only cost you $12!

Saturday

Featuring wines from around the world, champagnes, craft brews and some of your favorite tastes and plates from celebrated Dallas chefs and restaurants, the DSO Wine & Food Festival is back! It provides an enriching experience to both the casual sipper and the most sophisticated palates. This year's lineup includes a grand tasting, whiskey seminar, wine seminar, chocolate tasting and much more. Between the six events, you can find something you'll love within Saturday and Sunday's lineups! Get your tickets now, date night is waiting!

Sunday

It's not every day you see an 18-year-old with the confidence to set his sights on rap royalty, and the audacity to actually try it. The Kid LAROI is coming from down under to Dallas to show you! He's taking over The Factory in Deep Ellum on Sunday night for the "End Of The World" tour, where you can hear fan familiars like "Stay" and "Without You." Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show goes on at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.