Tory Burch Winter Sale -- Save Up to 70% Off

Just when you thought the winter sale season couldn't get any better, another major brand is marking down its prices. Tory Burch is giving you the opportunity to build a sartorial collection filled with its best-selling pieces for a fraction of the cost. So, if you haven't exhausted your credit cards yet and have some extra room in your closet, this is the sale to shop.

The New York-based brand's seasonal sale has everything you can imagine -- handbags, shoes, dresses, sweaters, and more -- up for grabs. And when you use the code EXTRA30 at the checkout, you'll get an added 30% off of the marked price. What does that mean for you? A whole new haul of winter wardrobe staples for up to 70% off.

Take the Tory Burch sale as an opportunity to get yourself a new handbag, or the classic boots you've been eyeing all year. Or, get yourself some timeless neutrals (or bold prints, if that's your thing!) to add to your winter fashion collection -- whether that's in the form of a new dress or cozy sweater. Whether you're looking for bright and cheerful winter essentials or springtime-ready pieces, there's no doubt that the Tory Burch has it.

Ready to start shopping and saving? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite picks from the Tory Burch Winter Sale below.

When you're ready to dress up in something on the fancier side, style this with a pair of sheer tights and classic heels.

REGULARLY $598

Style this with your favorite midi skirt or knee-length dress for a cool, cold-weather ensemble.

REGULARLY $548

A classic, neutral-hued turtleneck like this will never go out of style. Plus, this one is made with 40% wool, so it's bound to keep you warm on the coldest days.

REGULARLY $448

Brighten up your cold-weather outfits with this playful bag, which will be the perfect piece to make an everyday statement.

REGULARLY $598

Ready for a bright, retro-inspired sweater to add to your winter wardrobe? This eye-catching style is just what you need.

REGULARLY $378

Get ready to receive endless compliments on this corduroy jacket, which features pretty floral embellishments. And since it's a classic outerwear piece, you can start wearing now and through spring.

REGULARLY $698

Dress this up with a pair of trousers and a blazer, or wear it with your favorite jeans. Either way, this is bound to be a staple in your closet.

REGULARLY $298

While it might not be time to break out your wedge sandal collection just yet, keep these in your collection for the moment the temperatures go up.

REGULARLY $278

Those of you looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up your ensembles, opt for this deep red scarf, which will keep you warm throughout the colder months.

REGULARLY $198

Prep school chic is about to be everywhere, so get a head start with this classic polo shirt.

REGULARLY $118

Puffer coats aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- making now the time to invest in the trend (on a discount, of course!) while you can.

REGULARLY $498