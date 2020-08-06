Taylor Swift Reveals Why She Relates to 2020 Graduates During Virtual Speech

Taylor Swift has more in common with the class of 2020 than some might think. The 30-year-old pop star appeared during YouTube's star-studded Dear Class of 2020 special to give a minute-long speech to this year's graduates.

"I wanted to say congratulations to all the graduates this year. I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having. I relate to that in a lot of ways," Swift began. "When I was younger, I used to fantasize about high school graduation, and being with all of your friends, and cap and gown, and the whole thing."

"And then when I got to that point in my life, when graduation was coming up, I found myself on radio tour with my mom in rental cars, sitting on the floor of airports, and I ended up getting mailed my diploma," she continued. "It wasn't exactly what I pictured, but I was still very proud of it."

Swift concluded her remarks by sharing the lesson she took away from her graduation experience.

"One good lesson to come from it is expect the unexpected, but celebrate anyway," she said. "I'm so proud of you guys and I hope that you have a wonderful time and are really proud of yourselves."

In addition to her moving speech, Swift has been reaching out to the next generation to encourage them to fight racial injustices and vote in the upcoming elections.

"I've made a donation to @naacp_ldf, to support their brilliant work in fighting racial injustice. Please swipe up to learn more about the organization and donate if you're able," she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding in a second post, "It is IMPERATIVE that we make change to our broken system, and you have the option and responsibility to do that by voting."

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Swift's messages come amid nationwide protests following George Floyd's death. The "Lover" singer previously spoke out about President Donald Trump's response to Floyd's fatal arrest.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" she wrote. "'When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump."

Watch the video below for more on Swift.