See Inside North West's Poop Emoji-Themed 8th Birthday Party

North West celebrated her birthday with a silly theme!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter turned eight years old on Tuesday, and opted for a poop emoji-themed birthday party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from her firstborn's celebration, which included poop emoji onesies for North and her friends.

"Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. Kim's caption on the group photo is a play on Kanye's lyrics from his song "Lift Yourself."

Kim also showed off the poop emoji balloons that decorated her home. North and her friends were also treated to cute monogrammed lavender Stoney Clover Lane duffle bag party favors. The birthday girl's bag included her name and poop emojis with a balloon attached.

North west had a poop emoji themed birthday party...... I will be having one next year pic.twitter.com/rsPOWKVp6o — ugleigh (global IT support) (@Ugleighjo_) June 16, 2021

Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. To celebrate North's birthday, the Skims founder took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of her daughter. In her message, she wrote how one day North will see all her messages "all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!"

"You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you!" she continued, adding that she picked the behind-the-scenes photos of her and North's Steven Klein Jackie O shoot because "it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!"

Over the years, fans have seen North grow up and her funny personality. Just last month, fans saw her troll her mom when she was showing off her Olivia Rodrigo press kit. Kim also joked about how her daughter pokes fun at her after watching KUWTK clips and imitates one of her iconic scenes from the show.

