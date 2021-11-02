Romantic Movies Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and More

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Malcolm & Marie

Malcolm & Marie stars two of Hollywood's hottest emerging actors, John David Washington(Tenet) and Emmy winner Zendaya (Euphoria). The story revolves around a filmmaker and his girlfriend as they wait to hear the critical response of Malcolm’s latest film. Despite being madly in love, their relationship is tested as revelations surface. The film was written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson specifically for Zendaya, who has received critical acclaim for her performance.

Sylvie's Love

Sylvie’s Love is a romance movie that takes place between 1957 and 1962. It’s about a young woman who has a summer fling with a saxophone player in Harlem. When they reconnect five years later, they begin to realize the years have not faded their passion. It stars Tessa Thompson (Dear White People,Avengers: Endgame) and Kerry Washington’s real-life valentine, her husband Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights). The film currently holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which calls it “a romance for the ages.”

Juliet, Naked

Juliet, Naked is the latest film adapted from a Nick Hornby novel (High Fidelity, About a Boy). It’s a comedy about a woman who has an unlikely romance with the singer-songwriter her boyfriend has long obsessed over. It has an all-star cast with dynamite chemistry in Rose Bryne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O’Dowd. The film is also produced by Judd Apatow, who has made his fair share of romantic comedy hits.



The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Planner recently had its 20th anniversary and Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited on Instagram live to reminisce about the 2001 film about a wedding planner who falls in love with one of her clients. As McConaughey says in the half-hour discussion, “we need a little lightness.” Head over to Hulu now to watch it end happily ever after.

Plus One

Once you hit your late 20s, the summer wedding invites start flooding in. If you’re smart like Alice and Ben in Plus One, you make an agreement with your single friend to be each other's plus one for that insufferable season. If you’re dumb, like Alice and Ben, you start to fall for each other. Plus One features the hilarious Maya Erskine (PEN15) and the handsome Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), with supporting help from rising SNL star Beck Bennett.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a dramatic film about a forbidden romance between an aristocrat and painter in late 18th century France. The French-language film won Best Screenplay at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. It was released to widespread critical acclaim, becoming the second best-reviewed film of 2019 according to Metacritic. This is a must-see romance that will leave you breathless.

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk is Berry Jenkins’ follow-up to his Best Picture-winning romantic drama Moonlight. It received similar critical acclaim, posting a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows a young woman who attempts to clear the name of her lover from false accusations before the birth of their child. It stars KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King.

The Big Sick

Before developing a superhuman physique for Marvel’s The Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani was adored for his casual sensibility that he played to perfection in The Big Sick. It was a no-brainer casting, considering Nanjiani wrote it with his wife Emily Gordon, which led to both receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film is loosely based on their real-life romance. In it, Kumail’s girlfriend (Zoe Kazan) falls deeply ill right as he was planning to break up with her. The two families must navigate their ethnic differences and come together to aid in her recovery.

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You is a modernization of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and was a breakout role for Julia Stiles, the late Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When Bianca is told she can’t have a boyfriend until her older, abrasive sister Kat (Stiles) does. Her and her love interest Cameron (Gordon-Levitt) attempt to set Kat up with the handsome bad boy Patrick (Ledger). It’s a crazy plan, and it just might work. Emphasis on “might.”

The Princess Bride

What can we say about The Princess Bride? Not only is it one of the most popular romantic adventure movies, but it’s also one of the greatest films of all time. It stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright as the two romantic leads with unforgettable performances from Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya and Wallace Shawn as Vizzini. Skip on a chance to stream this movie? Inconceivable!

Something’s Gotta Give

Something’s Gotta Give is a romantic comedy from 2003 directed by Nancy Meyers (It’s Complicated, The Intern). Jack Nicholson plays a playboy who has a tendency to date younger women. That is, until he falls for his latest girlfriend’s more age-appropriate mother (played by Diane Keaton). Keaton received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role. The all-star cast is rounded out by Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand, Amanda Peet and Jon Favreau.

Crazy Rich Asians

It’s not too late to catch this extravagant romantic comedy that became a full-blown phenomenon. In 2018, this novel adaption about a woman who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend and discovers his family is obscenely wealthy grossed $238.5 million against a $30 million budget. Constance Wu (Fresh off the Boat) and Henry Golding (Last Christmas) star with hilarious supporting roles from Ken Jeong and Awkwafina.

Set It Up

Set It Up was a surprise hit and reinvigorated the romantic comedy for Netflix. It follows two overworked assistants who attempt to set up their bosses in the hopes that it will lighten up their demanding schedules. It stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as the assistants and Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu as their bosses. It also features an appearance from SNL wunderkind Pete Davidson.

