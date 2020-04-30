Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood Star, Dead at 67: Priyanka Chopra and More React

Bollywood has lost another bright light with the sudden death of Rishi Kapoor.

The celebrated actor, whose career began in earnest as a teenager with leading roles in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at age 67, the BBC reports.

Kapoor was famous for playing the romantic leading man in nearly 100 Bollywood films during his career before becoming a go-to character actor who was cast in commanding supporting roles.

The star was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and moved to New York City for a year for treatment before returning to India in September 2019. Kapoor was rushed to a hospital after complaining of breathing problems on Wednesday morning, and died several hours later.

Following the news of Kapoor's death, there was an outpouring of tributes and memorials from his fans, friends and former co-stars -- including Priyanka Chopra.

"My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again," the actress and humanitarian captioned a snapshot of herself and Kapoor. "Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

The news of Kapoor's death comes one day after fellow Bollywood star Irrfan Khan died at the age of 54.

In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer that led to months of treatment in the United Kingdom. Khan died Tuesday evening after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," the actor's team said in a statement.

In addition to starring in a number of Bollywood films, Khan acted in several American films. He had a part in Slumdog Millionaire as well as Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi.