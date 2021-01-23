JoJo Siwa Wears 'Best Gay Cousin Ever' Shirt, Receives Support From LGBTQ+ Community

JoJo Siwa is living her truth. The 17-year-old star seemingly shared some personal news with her followers on Friday. On her social media accounts, Siwa shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt that reads, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," thanking her cousin for gifting her the statement tee.

Throughout the day, Siwa also retweeted and liked posts from both fans and celebrities praising her for being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Dear @itsjojosiwa. I have never been more proud in my life!" Todrick Hall tweeted. "Happy for you and happy for how you’re going to change the world. Children need to see this!"

Siwa also retweeted this message from a fan: "If you don't think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves"

Messages of support also poured in from Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton, Tana Mongeau, Colleen Ballinger and others. ET has reached out to reps for Siwa.

Instagram Story

This photo comes just days after Siwa first appeared in some LGBTQ-positive TikToks, including a video featuring fellow social media stars Kent Boyd, Mollee Gray, Garrett Clayton and Jeka Jane, who comprise TikTok's Pride House, dancing to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun."

"Now your [sic] one of us!! @itsjojosiwa @molleegray @garrettclayton91 @jekajane #pridehousela," Boyd captioned the video.

Siwa later shared a video of herself proudly singing along to Lady Gaga's LGBTQ anthem "Born This Way."

Then on Thursday, Siwa shared a pic of herself on Instagram with the caption, "You make me HAPPPPPPPYYYYYYY!!!"

ET most recently caught up with Siwa last month, when she gave us a home tour of her epic Christmas decorations. During our chat, Siwa told us she's "single as a Pringle" and that dating wasn't a priority in her life, but wasn't opposed to it if it came along.

"My life is so figured out…My career is so like, 'Boom, this is what's happening,' and I just have to keep running forward on that track. And so for me, on the relationship side of things, it's more just like a fun thing," she said. "If it comes around, great. And if it doesn't come around, also great. I have so much with what I'm doing right now that if anyone wants to join the party, I'm down!"

As for what she wants in a partner, Siwa shared, "In a couple words: Nice, cares about me, and is there for me through thick and thin…What's most important to me is just somebody who genuinely, really, truly cares about me."

