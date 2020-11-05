Comic-Con at Home: SDCC 2020 Is Going Digital After Being Canceled Due to Coronavirus

UPDATE: Less than a month after this year's Comic-Con was canceled -- for the first time in the event's history -- organizers have pivoted to a digital convention in its stead.

“Coming soon... Free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all and a front-row seat to Comic-Con @ Home,” a video teases, though there's no word on any programming lineup just yet.

EARLIER:

It's time to hang up the cape this year.

San Diego Comic-Con has officially been canceled, organizers announced on Friday, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The convention was scheduled to begin July 23; now, fans must instead look forward to July 22-25, 2021.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision," spokesperson David Glanzer said. "We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy."

Attendees will be able to transfer their badges to 2021 or request a refund.

Comic-Con's cancellation comes after plans for WonderCon Anaheim, which had been set for April, were scrapped. The pandemic has also seen the cancellation of major festivals such as South by Southwest and the Cannes Film Festival, the latter of which announced earlier this week that it will not be held "in its original form" this year.

