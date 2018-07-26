While the mercury seems stuck in triple digits, people across North Texas are heading to their favorite swimming spots to cool down.

So News 8 Daybreak asked viewers to share their best watering holes, and the nominations didn't disappoint.

THE TEXAS POOL / PLANO

You can find Daybreak's first "cool pool" in Plano. The Texas Pool has been around for 57 years. In the shape of the state of Texas, children can swim from the panhandle to Dallas in a matter of seconds.

The Texas Pool was the vision of Herbert Hunt, a billionaire oil tycoon. It was constructed in the 1960s as a place for families to create a sense of community. Over the decades, different generations have dove and made memories, but in the early 2000's the pool started to show its age. So Janet Vermillion Moose and a group of volunteers created The Texas Pool Foundation and got to work.

"It embodies all of the best parts of what it means to be in Texas," Moose said.

The Texas Pool Foundation is a nonprofit 501c3, which owns and runs the pool. Today, a new generation is enjoying the iconic spot that has been revitalized and freshened up.

"We wanted to stay true to this place and we rolled up our sleeves and got to work," Moose said.

The pool has a new fresh twist, too. Every Saturday "The Merfriends" send mermaids and mermen to swim with the children. And if you want to work up a sweat, you can do yoga with instructors under the trees.

Entry to The Texas Pool is $10 per day or $30 for a family. Middle of the season passes are $100 for an entire family.

BURGER'S LAKE / FORT WORTH

People in other parts of North Texas may have never heard about Burger's Lake but almost everyone in Fort Worth knows about the hidden watering hole. It opened in 1929 and thousands have made summertime memories in the secluded oasis.

Burger's Lake is manmade and spring fed. Every off-season, caretakers Licurgus and Kay Mahan completely empty and clean out the pond.

"People always say we have half the year off but they have no idea," Mahan said.

Many of the customers this summer are carrying on a family tradition. Hilary said her mother used to go to Burger's in the 40s, she went in the 60s, her kids went in the 90s and now she takes her grandchildren.

"It just never changes," she said.

There are high dives, rope swings, multistory slides and plenty of shade to stay cool. There's no alcohol and no loud music so the family feel has stayed intact.

It's not just customers who keep coming back. Most of the lifeguards have worked at Burger's for years. Mike Fite started life guarding at the lake when he was 14. Thirty-six years later, he's 51 and still loves his job.

"I'm grateful for the thousands of people I've met," Fite said.

Entry is $15 per person and $5 for children.

LIST OF MORE POOLS:

DALLAS FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES / DALLAS

This popular pool is a spot to cool off and socialize. And prices are always half off for military and first responders. Click here for entry prices.

WATERPROOF AT THE STATLER / DALLAS

Located in downtown, this pool is open to the public and gives you a nice view of the city with a bar poolside.

