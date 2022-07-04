Giant arts district mural pays homage to Dallas icons

In addition to city icons and landmarks like Pioneer Plaza and the Cotton Bowl, the mural also features the face of I.M. Pei.

DALLAS — You will not need a ticket or enter a museum to admire the latest work of art in the Dallas Arts District.

A giant mural of City icons such as Big Tex, Reunion Tower and the Pegasus spans the façade of a 10-story parking garage belonging to the Fountain Place building.

“We take our role in the Arts District seriously, and we thought this would be an appropriate gift for the citizens,” said Richard Markham with Goddard Investment Group, the ownership group for Fountain Place.

The mural is large enough to be seen by drivers on Woodall Rodgers and is an expanded version of a painting by artist Steve Penley that sits inside the Fountain Place building.

In addition to city icons and landmarks like Pioneer Plaza and the Cotton Bowl, the mural also features the face of I.M. Pei, the architect known for designing Fountain Place, Dallas City Hall and many other renowned buildings across the world.