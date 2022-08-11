82 things to do in North Texas this weekend: LOL in Dallas, experience the dog days of summer in Grand Prairie or get your game on in Fort Worth!

DALLAS — We've made it halfway through August! The heat isn't going anywhere, but you sure can with these 82 events I've found for you. So let's run down the best of the best.
Friday
Rocket League World Championship at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
All my nerds, rise up! It's finally here. The Rocket League World Championship is making its return and Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth is this year's host! This is the first World Championship in nearly three years, and it's the biggest one ever. This year's event is a 10-day series, split into two phases, continuing this weekend. If you plan on attending, there are several types of tickets you can buy, but three-day packages start at $79. Check out the Rocket League World Championship starting Friday at 10 a.m.
Plus:
- Dog Days of Summer Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Three Days Grace at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- The All-Tones at Texas Lottery Live (Irving)
- Celeste Barber at Winspear Opera House (Dallas)
- Jeremiah Watkins at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Neal Brennan at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Calum Scott at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Debbie Does Disco at the Foundation Room (Dallas)
- Vandoliers at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Q Coleman at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Tanked Trivia at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Kevin Hart at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Yasmeen + Ravs at Ruins (Dallas)
- The Romeros Guitar Quartet at The Meyerson (Dallas)
- Matt Martin & Mike Graham at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Foxing w/ Greet Death & Home is Where at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Corey Smith at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Rising Arts Showcase at Ridglea Theater (Fort Worth)
- Steven Michael Quezada at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- The Office Trivia at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- David Koechner at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Havana NRG! at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Friday Poppin' Off at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Samuel J. Comroe at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Matchbook Twenty at The Stage at Granscape (The Colony)
- Adewale Ayba at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs San Antonio Missions at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Something Rotten at Frisco Discovery Center (Frisco)
Saturday
Check the year, because it might be 1981! Rick Springfield and Men At Work are taking over Irving this weekend! They're playing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. They'll play hits like "Jessie's Girl" or how about "Down Under?!" Tickets are going for as low as $30 and the show kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Join 2,500 other margarita lovers for the Dallas Margarita Festival! It's happening at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ. There will be 15 margarita booths for you to find the best in the Big D. It's not just all about the tequila, though. There will be a live DJ, street tacos and even a chance to win a trip to Mexico! The Dallas Margarita Festival starts at noon on Saturday.
Plus:
- Jake Quillin on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- The Roomsounds on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Michael Franti + Spearhead at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Late Night with DJ Yuna & Friends at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Wrecking Ball Metal Madness at The Echo (Dallas)
- Monte Montgomery Birthday Show at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Wakeland at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Justin Pickard at Three Links (Dallas)
- Pardon My Friend at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Q Coleman at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- ALY & FILA at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Dark Horse at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Dos Santos at Ruins (Dallas)
- How Did This Get Made? at Winspear Opera House (Dallas)
- Jeremiah Watkins at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Trap Karaoke at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Captain Moon & The Silver Spoons at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Rock Night at the Ridglea Lounge (Fort Worth)
- Steven Michael Quezada at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Jimmy Davis & Jed Zimmerman at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner & Show at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Vince Gill at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Rocket League World Championship at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- Beatlemania 64 at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Samuel J. Comroe at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Limelight on the stage at Granscape (The Colony)
- FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium (Frisco)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs San Antonio Missions at Riders Field (Frisco)
Sunday
Pups on The Patio at Legacy Hall (Plano)
You can try and argue with me, but puppies and patios just go together. So bring yours to the Box Garden at Legacy Hall on Sunday for Pups on the Patio, presented by Tito's! If you don't have your own furry little bestie, don't worry, you can adopt one at the event! Cody's Friends Rescue will have dozens of adoptable dogs on site, looking for a fur-ever home. Check out Pups on the Patio on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Plus:
- Father John Misty at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Somo at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Little Bird at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Samantha Fish at The Kessler (Dallas)
- The Sunday Super Jam! At Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Midnight Passion & Fern at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Co-workers & The Retreat at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Jessie James Decker at Strauss Square (Dallas)
- MARVEL-ous Night of Comedy at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Deicide at Trees (Dallas)
- Elder at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Rocket League World Championship at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- The Weeknd at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- REO Brothers at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs San Antonio Missions at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Something Rotten at Frisco Discovery Center (Frisco)
- The 85 South Show Live at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Hilarious Colombian Americans at The Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Samuel J. Comroe at Addison Improv (Addison)