82 things to do in North Texas this weekend: LOL in Dallas, experience the dog days of summer in Grand Prairie or get your game on in Fort Worth!

From Kevin Hart at the AAC to Three Days Grace at Toyota Music Factory, these are the best events happening in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — We've made it halfway through August! The heat isn't going anywhere, but you sure can with these 82 events I've found for you. So let's run down the best of the best.

Friday

All my nerds, rise up! It's finally here. The Rocket League World Championship is making its return and Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth is this year's host! This is the first World Championship in nearly three years, and it's the biggest one ever. This year's event is a 10-day series, split into two phases, continuing this weekend. If you plan on attending, there are several types of tickets you can buy, but three-day packages start at $79. Check out the Rocket League World Championship starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Saturday

Check the year, because it might be 1981! Rick Springfield and Men At Work are taking over Irving this weekend! They're playing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. They'll play hits like "Jessie's Girl" or how about "Down Under?!" Tickets are going for as low as $30 and the show kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Join 2,500 other margarita lovers for the Dallas Margarita Festival! It's happening at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ. There will be 15 margarita booths for you to find the best in the Big D. It's not just all about the tequila, though. There will be a live DJ, street tacos and even a chance to win a trip to Mexico! The Dallas Margarita Festival starts at noon on Saturday.

Sunday

You can try and argue with me, but puppies and patios just go together. So bring yours to the Box Garden at Legacy Hall on Sunday for Pups on the Patio, presented by Tito's! If you don't have your own furry little bestie, don't worry, you can adopt one at the event! Cody's Friends Rescue will have dozens of adoptable dogs on site, looking for a fur-ever home. Check out Pups on the Patio on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.