Yes, we are all home. Or should be, anyway, unless you're an essential worker. If you are, thank you for the incredible work you do.

But just because we're at home doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of things to do. It just might take some... creativity.

1. Change your scenery

Maybe it's building an elaborate blanket fort filled with twinkling holiday lights and your best, biggest pillows.

Maybe it's setting up La Maison du [insert your last name here], with a fancy candle display, putting out your best china with a tablecloth and creating a paper menu for your night in.

Or maybe you build a little bumping bar or club in your basement or on your balcony, complete with a light display, speakers and a curated playlist, with whatever drinks and mixers you have available at the house all set out on the table ready to go. Have a dance party and dance like no one is watching, because, well, no one is. You can even make this kiddo-friendly with some mocktail recipes. Pinterest is a treasure trove of ideas for this, y'all.

Whatever you do, make something new out of the old. If you're missing your favorite restaurant or place to hang out, try to recreate their food, drinks and atmosphere as best you can. If you have kids at home, get them to embrace their artistic side and engage their imaginations to create a whole new space.

Then, leave it up for a few days before you pick a new idea and you can do it all over again.

2. Marie Kondo your space

Have you ever said to yourself, "I have too much stuff."

If so, now is the perfect time to take care of that.

How should you go about it? Start by watching Marie Kondo on Netflix?

Well, you could, lots of good ideas there. But here a few quick tips to try, too.

Take a good look at your closet. If you haven't worn something in the past year, and it's not a particularly sentimental piece (think wedding dress), its time has come. Put it in the thrift, donate or garbage pile.

Look at your storage space, then divide it up by type of item. Figure out, roughly, what percentage of your space has been devoted to each category and reevaluate if that makes sense for your situation. If the stuff's already in storage, when was the last time you used it? If you can remember, write the date on a post-it and place it on the item. That can help you visualize if you really need those things and how often you actually use or look at them.

Once you have finished creating your pile of things to get rid of, do not go back through the pile.

Have some sentimental items that you just can't part with? Give them a new life. Whether that's a makeover or creating a shadow box with your graduation/wedding/big event gear, put that item back out on display in some way, so that you can continue to enjoy it, and it's not cluttering your space and going unappreciated.

3. Journal

We are going through some pretty unprecedented times right now. So create a record of it. Write down your thoughts, feelings or just notable experiences you've had since this pandemic has started, and keep up with it while we go through this. Once it's all over, and it will end eventually, you'll have a record of what happened to you. Your own history book.

And have your kids do it, too. They can keep a diary, or for the little ones, daily drawings, of what they've experienced during this time. It'll be a fascinating snapshot for them to look back on. Encourage them to write out what they are feeling, so that they have an outlet, as well.

4. Make a time capsule

This is along the same idea of creating a record, but it goes a little wider than just writing what happened down.

Great for kids and adults alike, challenge yourselves to come up with at least seven items that you can put into your capsule that represent the times we are living in. Maybe it's a pair of shoes worn thin from all the walks you've taken recently, perhaps it's a homemade mask that didn't turn out so great or maybe you take some photos of each day for a week and write captions down on the back of them. Whatever it is, take some time to brainstorm. Save a jar or bottle from the recycling and place the items in there. Whether you bury the capsule or put it away somewhere for safe keeping, it'll make for an interesting rediscovery one day.

Oh, and decide beforehand how long you want it to be tucked away. One year? Five years? 15? Whatever is, figure out a way to write one the outside of the capsule when it should be reopened, so that no one accidentally opens it beforehand.

5. Learn a new recipe, or create your own

Go through your cabinets or pantry and take stock of what you have. Do a little home grocery shopping and either find a new recipe using ingredients you have available, or get innovative and through together a new dish.

Whether it turns out great or disgusting, this will also give you a good idea of what you might need next time you order groceries or go out to the store.

6. Reenact a famous piece of art

Using only a few of the objects you can find at home, create a homegrown version of your favorite museum-worthy piece of art. How close can you get to the original? Feel free to take some inspiration from others who tried out this challenge from the Getty Museum. Then post the perfect shot and tag three friends challenging them to do the same.

7. Get in touch with your loved ones

Maybe you're already FaceTiming religiously with your people. But maybe there are a few more old connections you could reach out to during this time.

Write out a list of names of those you'd like to hear from or are curious to know how they're doing (try to name at least ten), and then write them an old-fashioned letter. Send them an email or give them a call. Invite them to a virtual jam session if you used to play instruments together. Whatever it is, reach out to them. It'll be rewarding for you and them to get back in touch and it will bring both of you together, even when you have to stay apart. Brighten their day.

