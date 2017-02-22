Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Sports
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Rainy & chilly conditions continue for North Texas
Local activists, Fort Worth police working to help curb violence, as homicide numbers likely to hit triple digits by end of 2021
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Rainy & chilly conditions continue for North Texas
Evening Forecast Update, Tuesday November 2, 2021
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
56°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
Sports
COVID-19 vaccines
At the Border
Right on the Money
Inside Texas Politics
Vote Now
La Vida
Verify
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Coronavirus
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Richardson father risks freedom to promote cannabis treatments for his daughter
A few times a month, Mark Zartler of Richardson, Texas commits a crime that helps his daughter who cannot help herself.
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow