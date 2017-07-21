WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
65
Dallas, TX
Dallas Weather Summary: 65 degrees
Menu
WFAA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigates
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radars
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane Central
Live Weather Channel
MyOwnRadar
WeatherMinds
Traffic
Driving Smart
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
College
Cowboys
High School Sports
Mavericks
MLB
NBA
NFL
NFL Draft
NHL
Rangers
Scholar Athlete
Stars
The Game Plan
Shows
GMT
TV Listings
Features
7/7 A City Moves Forward
Arts
Charlie Foxtrot
Consumer
Community First
Contests
Crime
DIY
Education
Food
Magnify Money
Oscars
Project Green
Texas
Texas Lottery Results
Verify
Vote Now
Ways to Save
Wednesday's Child
WFAA Originals
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Connect with Us
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
Share
Station Tours Request
© 2018 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Upgrade Your PB&J Sandwich with Rosé Jelly
It seems like anything edible can be rosé flavored. Get a load of this new jelly flavor! Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop ...pun intended!
Published:
9:16 AM EDT July 21, 2017
Related Videos
Hate Running? This Charity '.5K' May Be for You
BUZZ60
This Duck Was Caught Flying Over The Speed Limit
BUZZ60
University of Utah Installs 'Cry Closet' for Stress Relief
BUZZ60
Revolutionary War Journal Tells Tale Of Epic Escape From British Prison Ship
BUZZ60
You Won't Believe What This Kat Von D Eyeliner Survived
BUZZ60
Study: 'Very Unattractive' People Earn More Money
BUZZ60
Start Hoarding Cheap Wine! Prices Are About To Go Up
BUZZ60
Donald Trump Suggest He didn't Get Melania Much for Her Birthday
BUZZ60
James Comey is Getting His Own Comic Book!
BUZZ60
Snapchat's Redesigned 'Spectacles' Are Here Just In Time for Summer
BUZZ60
There's a Spike in Americans Stashing Cash Away in Checking Accounts
BUZZ60
Hottest Travel Destinations for Summer 2018
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.