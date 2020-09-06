x
Skip Navigation

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

PHOTOS: Memorial set up for George Floyd outside Houston church

1 / 8
Chance Horner/WFAA
A memorial for George Floyd has been set up in front of The Fountains of Praise, the Houston church where his funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.