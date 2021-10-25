Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Sports
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Gallery: Beautiful sherbert-colored skies 🍨 in North Texas
Frights 'n Lights in Frisco takes Halloween to 'the next level'
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Very warm on Monday. Storms and cooler air midweek.
Morning Weather Update
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
74°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
Sports
COVID-19 vaccines
At the Border
Right on the Money
Inside Texas Politics
Vote Now
La Vida
Verify
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Coronavirus
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Gallery: Beautiful sherbert-colored skies 🍨 in North Texas
1/87
Gary
Credit: Gary
2/87
Rosemary Gray
Credit: Rosemary Gray
3/87
Joe Weinzapfel
Credit: Joe Weinzapfel
4/87
Rosemary Gray
Credit: Rosemary Gray
5/87
Rosemary Gray
Credit: Rosemary Gray
6/87
Stacie Beggs
Credit: Stacie Beggs
7/87
Lisa B
Credit: Lisa B
8/87
Joel
Credit: Joel
9/87
Moi
Credit: Moi
10/87
11/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
12/87
Mike D
Credit: Mike D
13/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
14/87
David Wahrmund
Credit: David Wahrmund
15/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
16/87
Dianne
Credit: Dianne
17/87
Tracy Frazier
Credit: Tracy Frazier
18/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
19/87
Russell Duckworth
Credit: Russell Duckworth
20/87
Phyllis Owen
Credit: Phyllis Owen
21/87
Scott Davis
Although Google Maps says our address is in Terrell, it's really Poetry -- where this picture was taken. Credit: Scott Davis
22/87
23/87
Scott
Credit: Scott
24/87
Phyllis Owen
Credit: Phyllis Owen
25/87
Stacy Meier
Credit: Stacy Meier
26/87
Charlie
Credit: Charlie
27/87
Jason Cargile
Credit: Jason Cargile
28/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
29/87
James Tunnell
Credit: James Tunnell
30/87
Charlie
Credit: Charlie
31/87
Joel
Credit: Joel
32/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
33/87
Joel
Credit: Joel
34/87
Brenda Paschall
Credit: Brenda Paschall
35/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
36/87
Johnny Rigsby
Credit: Johnny Rigsby
37/87
Johnny Rigsby
Credit: Johnny Rigsby
38/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
39/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
40/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
41/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
42/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
43/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
44/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
45/87
Granny Joy
Credit: Granny Joy
46/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
47/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
48/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
49/87
Rhyan Hatcher
Credit: Rhyan Hatcher
50/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
51/87
Kathy W.
Credit: Kathy W.
52/87
Granny Joy
Credit: Granny Joy
53/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
54/87
Rhyan Hatcher
Credit: Rhyan Hatcher
55/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
56/87
57/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
58/87
Michael Garcia
Credit: Michael Garcia
59/87
Adriane
Credit: Adriane
60/87
Adriane
Credit: Adriane
61/87
Lynda Green
Credit: Lynda Green
62/87
Beverly Webb
Credit: Beverly Webb
63/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
64/87
Beverly Webb
Credit: Beverly Webb
65/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
66/87
Julie Cain
Credit: Julie Cain
67/87
Stacy Meier
Credit: Stacy Meier
68/87
Stacy Meier
Credit: Stacy Meier
69/87
Kathy W.
Credit: Kathy W.
70/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
71/87
Jason Cargile
Credit: Jason Cargile
72/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
73/87
Michael Hufstedler
Credit: Michael Hufstedler
74/87
Rhyan Hatcher
Credit: Rhyan Hatcher
75/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
76/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
77/87
Denton to Decatur 6:30-7:00 pm
78/87
One more!
79/87
Mike Spears
Credit: Mike Spears
80/87
LEONARD27
Credit: LEONARD27
81/87
Michael Garcia
Credit: Michael Garcia
82/87
Granny Joy
Credit: Granny Joy
83/87
84/87
Bob Pavelko
Credit: Bob Pavelko
85/87
Joe Weinzapfel
Credit: Joe Weinzapfel
86/87
Joe Weinzapfel
Credit: Joe Weinzapfel
87/87
Richard Campbell
Credit: Richard Campbell
1
/
87
×
Gary
Credit: Gary
More
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow