Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Bitmoji classrooms from teachers around North Texas
1/13
Stephanie Alexander
I’m definitely learning how to embrace technology and provide the BEST for our kiddos! I have some awesome teacher friends that helped me out on this! Love my people
2/13
Coach Schmidt
Virtual classroom is ready to go! Can hardly wait for August 17th to welcome a new group of Colts into my “room”!!
3/13
Ms. Mac
Ms. Mac at Dove Elementary in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
4/13
Ms. Mac
Ms. Mac at Dove Elementary in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
5/13
Ms. Mac
Ms. Mac at Dove Elementary in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
6/13
Ms. Coleman
Ms. Coleman at Lancaster ISD spoke with WFAA: "We want them to feel like they are in class. We want our kids to actually be engaged and have fun while they are learning, just how we would do it in our traditional classroom."
7/13
Ms. Coleman
Ms. Coleman at Lancaster ISD spoke with WFAA: "We want them to feel like they are in class. We want our kids to actually be engaged and have fun while they are learning, just how we would do it in our traditional classroom."
8/13
Ms. Wise
Welcome to my virtual classroom! 🤩 #TESleads
9/13
Ms. Sinclair
This is nowhere near what my actual classroom looks like right now (moving classroom probs), but I’m excited to welcome students virtually.
10/13
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
We are excited to welcome our 2020-2021 staff back to campus today as we prepare for our Cannon Cubs! #BeCannonProud #WeareGCISD
11/13
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
Ready to welcome our @BESTexans staff tomorrow! If you need us, just step into one of our (virtual WebEx) offices. #JoyfulLeaders #TexanTough #OpenDoor
12/13
Ms. Witt
Did someone say #BitmojiClassroom ?! Added the finishing touches to mine today! Ready and excited for my Timberline Tigers!
13/13
Mrs. Flory
Hey @HESRegalEagle 5th graders! We can’t wait to meet you!
Stephanie Alexander
I’m definitely learning how to embrace technology and provide the BEST for our kiddos! I have some awesome teacher friends that helped me out on this! Love my people
