Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Sports
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Your 🎄 pictures: Flamingo Christmas tree, Whataburger Christmas tree
Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett out as New York Giants offensive coordinator
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Sunny skies and warming up through Wednesday
Morning Weather Update
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
69°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
Sports
COVID-19 vaccines
At the Border
Right on the Money
Inside Texas Politics
Vote Now
La Vida
Verify
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Coronavirus
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Your 🎄 pictures: Flamingo Christmas tree, Whataburger Christmas tree
1/20
Alexis Hill
2/20
bethany harlow brown
3/20
Betty Cardozo
4/20
brittiany joann torres
5/20
Chenelicia Soencer
6/20
Christie K Givens
7/20
cindy villarreal wilson
8/20
danielle pence
9/20
Darrin Nieto
10/20
Heather Foster
11/20
Jennifer Ozuna
12/20
jennifer rowlan
13/20
Jessica Lynn Pierce
14/20
John J Watts
15/20
Jose Campos
16/20
Kassie Wooddell
17/20
Kelli Turner
18/20
Mike Silvestre
19/20
Sarah Espe
20/20
Sheila Gowans
1
/
20
×
Alexis Hill
More
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow