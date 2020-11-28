Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
40-year-old man driving motorcycle killed in hit-and-run, police say
Here are sites in Downtown Dallas that could land the next big HQ
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Foggy start to the day
Much cooler and rainy at times this weekend
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
North Texas soccer player makes history as first woman to play in a Power 5 Conference football game
North Texas soccer player could make history and be the first woman to play in a Power 5 Conference football game
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Car chase ends in Beaumont, body of Houston woman found in trunk of crashed car
40-year-old man driving motorcycle killed in hit-and-run, police say
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
64°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
Coronavirus
Schools
La Vida
Vote Now
Inside Texas Politics
Right on the Money
Verify
Wednesday's Child
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Winter Wonderland: Your Christmas decor and lights
1/25
2/25
3/25
Gary smith
Credit: Gary smith
4/25
Stephen & April Bradshaw
Credit: Stephen & April Bradshaw
5/25
Candace Hickey
Credit: Candace Hickey
6/25
Candace Hickey
Credit: Candace Hickey
7/25
Mike Marquardt
Credit: Mike Marquardt
8/25
Robert Goodman
Credit: Robert Goodman
9/25
Robert Goodman
Credit: Robert Goodman
10/25
Robert Goodman
Credit: Robert Goodman
11/25
Susan Cravens
Built by my G-G Gfthr MT Patrick in 1899, plcd on Nat’l Reg of Historic Places 9/24/1986, fmly hm for 121 yrs. Credit: Susan Cravens
12/25
Susan Cravens
Built by my G-G Gfthr MT Patrick in 1899, plcd on Nat’l Reg of Historic Places 9/24/1986, fmly hm for 121 yrs. Credit: Susan Cravens
13/25
Susan Cravens
Built by my G-G Gfthr MT Patrick in 1899, plcd on Nat’l Reg of Historic Places 9/24/1986, fmly hm for 121 yrs. Credit: Susan Cravens
14/25
Bill & Susan Davis
Credit: Bill & Susan Davis
15/25
Barbara Frank
I love sharing the spirit of Christmas! I hope it brings you a lot of joy! Credit: Barbara Frank
16/25
Barbara Frank
I love sharing the spirit of Christmas! I hope it brings you a lot of joy! Credit: Barbara Frank
17/25
Barbara Frank
I love sharing the spirit of Christmas! I hope it brings you a lot of joy! Credit: Barbara Frank
18/25
Laura Seargeant
Credit: Laura Seargeant
19/25
Barbara Frank
I love being surrounded by all of my fun Santas and snowmen each Christmas season! Credit: Barbara Frank
20/25
Barbara Frank
I love being surrounded by all of my fun Santas and snowmen each Christmas season! Credit: Barbara Frank
21/25
Barbara Frank
I love being surrounded by all of my fun Santas and snowmen each Christmas season! Credit: Barbara Frank
22/25
Sherri shutter
I live in a senior community in hurst I made a gingerbread on my front porch Merry Christmas Credit: Sherri shutter
23/25
Sherri shutter
I live in a senior community in hurst I made a gingerbread on my front porch Merry Christmas Credit: Sherri shutter
24/25
Sherri shutter
I live in a senior community in hurst I made a gingerbread on my front porch Merry Christmas Credit: Sherri shutter
25/25
Micheal Keith
Credit: Micheal Keith
1
/
25
×
More
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow