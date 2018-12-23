I know it's Christmas time, so I'm going to try and keep this short, but it's also an important read.

Quiet weather continues as we approach Christmas. Today will feature a good deal of sunshine and highs around normal for this time of year (mid to upper 50s).

Christmas Eve won't bring too many changes. Highs will be a little warmer (around 60°), but nothing really to worry about. Clouds will increases especially during the afternoon into evening, but we will stay dry.

Moisture and clouds will continue to increase with widespread clouds by Christmas Day.

Christmas Day will be cloudy with passing drizzle or spotty showers. Won't be a washout, but it won't be a picture-perfect sunny day either.

Now to the more important stuff...

Bigger changes arrive the day after Christmas. A stronger storm system approaches giving North Texas a good chance at showers and storms on Wednesday. During the day best chances for rain look like the western half of North Texas. Showers and storms will move east during the day becoming widespread across the area especially Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

Some showers and storms may linger into first thing Thursday morning but should move off to the east fairly quickly with pretty much everywhere dry by Thursday afternoon.

What about the severe threat?

Yes, there is a threat of strong to severe storms, but not everyone will see severe storms. There are still plenty of questions, and confidence in exact timing, coverage, and severity of those storms remains low.

Will this be like December 26, 2015?

Simply, no. No two storm systems or set-ups are the same, and this one certainly does not look like that storm system. Dec. 26th, 2015 was very rare for December and rare in general. While the pattern does lend itself to some severe storms being possible, just because it falls on the same date does not mean we are in store for the exact same thing. If you want more information and specifics, Jesse Hawila did a great Facebook Live with more details.

What should I do right now?

Enjoy Christmas!! This is not something to be panicked or scared about, but it is worth staying weather aware through Christmas. Keep checking back with the forecast especially if you have plans, are traveling, or know people who are traveling.

