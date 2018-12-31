We're in the clear for a nice New Year's Eve – cool but dry on Monday, and then chilly and dry to start the new year Tuesday.

Then things could get...interesting.

Precipitation, rain or otherwise, is certainly in play for Wednesday, thanks to an expected surge of moisture coming up from the Gulf down south. The wet weather, it appears, will be coupled with a shot of cold air from the north – temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s, hovering around the freezing mark.

So we should see rain. What remains unclear is how much of that rain turns to freezing rain and sleet or, possibly, snow. You can see in the tweet below, from WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila, what's in play. The coverage of wintry mix chances should increase throughout the day Wednesday.

WINTRY MIX: Still uncertainty regarding precip type & amounts. All data now agree on some precip Wednesday. Have to monitor when/where transition form rain to a mix takes place. Right now, atmospheric profile favors rain, sleet and/or freezing rain... not much snow #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/KgX5L8EzGs — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) December 31, 2018

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth currently forecasts a "good chance" of sleet, freezing rain and light snow in western parts of North Texas. Think western parts of Parker and Wise counties. The bulk of DFW, meanwhile, is "likely" to see a mix of rain and winter precipitation, according to the NWS.

Confidence is increasing that most of North and Central Texas will see some LIGHT winter precipitation midweek. However, whether we see travel impacts remains uncertain. Check back for updates. #dfwwx #ctxwx #abilene #texomawx pic.twitter.com/jrYf3om5Ip — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 30, 2018

Maybe hold off on the bread and milk run, for now. But our *potential* for some wintry mix is worth monitoring as we head into the week.

