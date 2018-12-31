Updated 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Happy New Year!

We started off 2019 with a chilly, overcast morning. But the colder temps are coming on Wednesday, and we can also expect precipitation, thanks to moisture coming up from the south.

So what's the latest on our odds for a wintry mix? The outlook is about the same as it was on Sunday (see below). What's important to watch here is how far our temps fall on Wednesday. We know we're likely getting a cold rain, but how much of it freezes – and where it freezes – is still uncertain, though chances for ice will increase to the west.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning issued a winter weather advisory for western and northern parts of North Texas, including Parker, Denton, Wise, Hood and Montague counties. Nothing for Dallas-Fort Worth just yet.

Next round of winter wx won't be about snowball fights & instagramming snow in your yard! It's about freezing rain/sleet. Ice accumulations a big concern Wednesday. Remember, just a 1° difference in this scenario could change everything! Check back often for updates! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/9x9ONHmdb1 — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 1, 2019

The NWS tweeted an interesting graphic Monday night, showing how wintry precipitation is forecasted, from cold rain to snow, and how the height of the cold air impacts what falls to the ground. A one- or two-degree difference a few thousand feet into the atmosphere can make a big difference.

Ever wonder how we determine winter precipitation types? This graphic is a nice, simple way to explain it. Though forecasting isn't that simplistic, a big part of the equation is the depth of the cold air in place. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #abilenewx pic.twitter.com/82tiu8f6Oy — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 1, 2019

Original story:

Precipitation, rain or otherwise, is certainly in play for Wednesday, thanks to an expected surge of moisture coming up from the Gulf down south. The wet weather, it appears, will be coupled with a shot of cold air from the north – temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s, hovering around the freezing mark.

So we should see rain. What remains unclear is how much of that rain turns to freezing rain and sleet or, possibly, snow. You can see in the tweet below, from WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila, what's in play. The coverage of wintry mix chances should increase throughout the day Wednesday.

WINTRY MIX: Still uncertainty regarding precip type & amounts. All data now agree on some precip Wednesday. Have to monitor when/where transition form rain to a mix takes place. Right now, atmospheric profile favors rain, sleet and/or freezing rain... not much snow #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/KgX5L8EzGs — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) December 31, 2018

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth currently forecasts a "good chance" of sleet, freezing rain and light snow in western parts of North Texas. Think western parts of Parker and Wise counties. The bulk of DFW, meanwhile, is "likely" to see a mix of rain and winter precipitation, according to the NWS.

Confidence is increasing that most of North and Central Texas will see some LIGHT winter precipitation midweek. However, whether we see travel impacts remains uncertain. Check back for updates. #dfwwx #ctxwx #abilene #texomawx pic.twitter.com/jrYf3om5Ip — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 30, 2018

Maybe hold off on the bread and milk run, for now. But our *potential* for some wintry mix is worth monitoring as we head into the week.

