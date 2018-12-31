Updated 6 p.m. Tuesday

2019 is coming in with a ROAR! After a cold and cloudy New Year's Day, Old Man Winter pays North Texas a visit Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of freezing rain and snow.

As it seems to always be, winter weather scenarios like this are very tricky to forecast for North Texas. You must look at more than just surface temperatures. You have to look at the entire profile of the atmosphere (thousands of feet above the ground) to assess the depth of cold air and if there are any warm pockets. This is what determines whether we see rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow. Therefore, a 1°-2° temperature difference could drastically change what type of precipitation we see.

Ever wonder how we determine winter precipitation types? This graphic is a nice, simple way to explain it. Though forecasting isn't that simplistic, a big part of the equation is the depth of the cold air in place. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #abilenewx pic.twitter.com/82tiu8f6Oy — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 1, 2019

With that said, let's break down the winter weather timeline for North Texas.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect overnight Wednesday into Friday morning for areas north and west of DFW including Denton County. This is the most likely area to see ice accumulations on Wednesday with a transition to snow accumulations on Thursday. The greatest concern for winter weather impacts and hazardous driving conditions is for areas under this advisory.

WINTER WEATHER TIMELINE:

OVERNIGHT

Cloudy and cold conditions continue with showers and light freezing rain developing after midnight.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

The morning commute will be a messy one with a wintry mix and cold rain possible. Light freezing rain will be possible mainly N & W of DFW. However, there could be a brief period of time in the morning where the immediate DFW area could see light freezing rain. Very light accumulations on elevated surfaces such as car windshields, mailboxes, and tree limbs are not out of the question. Otherwise, cold rain will keep roads slick and wind shield wipers on for the start of the day in DFW.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

Cold rain continues for the DFW area with light freezing rain possible N & W of DFW. Ice accumulations of 1/10"-2/10" possible. Winter weather is unlikely east of DFW. These location could experience heavy rain and localized flooding.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/OVERNIGHT

Cold rain and freezing rain taper off as we head into the overnight hours. A brief break from the messy weather!

THURSDAY MORNING

Another round of cold rain and wintry mix expected as we move into the late morning hours. A cold rain still expected for the immediate DFW area, but a few flakes of snow could mix in. However, areas to the N & W of DFW could see a transition from Wednesday's freezing rain to accumulating snow. With a deeper layer of cold air in place, snow accumulations up to 1" could take place throughout the day.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

The messy winter and wet weather continues...cold rain in place for the majority of the DFW area with snow still possible mainly to the N & W of DFW. Winter weather is unlikely east of DFW. These locations could see another round of heavy rain and localized flooding.

THURSDAY NIGHT/OVERNIGHT

The upper low - responsible for this messy weather - transitions out of North Texas, taking the rain and wintry mix with it! Clearing overnight with a dry start to Friday!

No matter if you see winter weather or just wet weather Wednesday and Thursday, both days are going to serve up a messy situation for all of North Texas! Be mindful of travelling both days and give yourself extra time if you have to be out and about. Remember, different parts of North Texas will experience different types of weather scenarios. Not all of us are going to see freezing rain and/or snow. The most likely scenario for the DFW area will be cold rain both days with only brief windows of time for freezing rain and snowflakes. This is a complicated and tricky forecast so check back often for updates!

And for the folks reading this and hoping Old Man Winter packs his bags soon - you're in luck! Sunshine and the 60s are back this weekend!

Original story:

Precipitation, rain or otherwise, is certainly in play for Wednesday, thanks to an expected surge of moisture coming up from the Gulf down south. The wet weather, it appears, will be coupled with a shot of cold air from the north – temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s, hovering around the freezing mark.

So we should see rain. What remains unclear is how much of that rain turns to freezing rain and sleet or, possibly, snow. You can see in the tweet below, from WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila, what's in play. The coverage of wintry mix chances should increase throughout the day Wednesday.

WINTRY MIX: Still uncertainty regarding precip type & amounts. All data now agree on some precip Wednesday. Have to monitor when/where transition form rain to a mix takes place. Right now, atmospheric profile favors rain, sleet and/or freezing rain... not much snow #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/KgX5L8EzGs — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) December 31, 2018

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth currently forecasts a "good chance" of sleet, freezing rain and light snow in western parts of North Texas. Think western parts of Parker and Wise counties. The bulk of DFW, meanwhile, is "likely" to see a mix of rain and winter precipitation, according to the NWS.

Confidence is increasing that most of North and Central Texas will see some LIGHT winter precipitation midweek. However, whether we see travel impacts remains uncertain. Check back for updates. #dfwwx #ctxwx #abilene #texomawx pic.twitter.com/jrYf3om5Ip — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 30, 2018

Maybe hold off on the bread and milk run, for now. But our *potential* for some wintry mix is worth monitoring as we head into the week.

