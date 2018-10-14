Temperatures have fallen, records have been broken.

The low this morning dropped to 41° at DFW. This breaks the 104 year old record low of 42° set back in 1914. Also, today will stay in the 40s. This will become the earliest day on record at DFW with highs in the 40s.

Falling Temps

After the front passes, temps will quickly fall with a strong northerly wind. Temps will fall into the 60s/50s after the front passes and then into the 40s after that. With a strong northerly wind, wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the 30s maybe even 20s in some locations! Highs on Monday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 40s, so winter arrives early!

More Rain

After this Sunday's t-storms, there will be a break in the rain, but another round of showers or storms will spread across North Texas late tonight into Monday morning. Rounds of rain will be possible during the day on Monday, and will continue Monday night and even into Tuesday. Rain totals over the next few days of 3 inches to 6 inches are possible. Since this will come in rounds, and not all at once, the flooding threat may not be as significant. However, since it has been so wet recently, that rain will run off into creeks, streams, and rivers. Flooding threat may be centered around swollen rivers and creeks over the next few days. If you live in or around flood-prone locations, pay attention to the weather over the next few days!

Bottom Line

It will turn downright cold in North Texas over the next few days. With clouds, rounds of rain, breezy winds, and chilly temps, Monday and Tuesday will be not so pleasant. You've been warned, and find the cold weather gear!

