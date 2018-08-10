Stay weather aware today! Storms are speeding up a bit to the west, some strong to severe with damaging wind potential could be possible between 8 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.
Storms become widespread in the afternoon and severe weather is possible. Damaging wind gusts in a few storms will be the primary risk. Hail and an isolated tornado will also be a concern. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:
Showers and storms will be out of the area during the late evening and early overnight. Becoming mostly sunny and cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY:
Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with morning low in the upper 50s and highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy skies and cool with highs in the low-mid 70s.
