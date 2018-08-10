Stay weather aware today! Storms are speeding up a bit to the west, some strong to severe with damaging wind potential could be possible between 8 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

Storms become widespread in the afternoon and severe weather is possible. Damaging wind gusts in a few storms will be the primary risk. Hail and an isolated tornado will also be a concern. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms will be out of the area during the late evening and early overnight. Becoming mostly sunny and cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with morning low in the upper 50s and highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and cool with highs in the low-mid 70s.

WFAA radars

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

© 2018 WFAA