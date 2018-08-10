TODAY:

Scattered showers developing through the day. A few thunderstorms during the afternoon. Coverage will be about 30% around DFW with higher rain chance west of the Metroplex. Highs will climb into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT:

Only isolated showers and storms during the evening. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY:

A line of strong to severe storms will be approaching the area early in the day. Damaging winds along with locally heavy rain will be possible. The severe weather may continue into the afternoon. Hail and an isolated tornado will also be a concern. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms will be out of the area during the late evening and early overnight. Becoming mostly sunny and cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with morning low in the upper 50s and highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and cool with highs in the low-mid 70s.

© 2018 WFAA