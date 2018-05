TODAY: Cloudy skies with widespread (80%) showers and storms mainly during the morning. Winds: S/N 10-15. High: 73.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Some patchy, dense fog possible. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 57.

SATURDAY: Morning fog with afternoon sunshine. Winds: N 5-10. High: 82.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 59.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 86.

