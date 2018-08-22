Another day of hazy sunshine. Triple digit heat possible by the end of the week.

We're sure you’ve noticed the haze hanging over North Texas the past couple of days. You might be surprised where it’s coming from. Pete Delkus explains and gives us the science behind our murky sunshine.

TODAY:

Smoke from the Pacific Northwest will continue to hang over North Texas. Plenty of sunshine through the haze with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and comfortable, lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Plenty of sunshine and hotter. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100°!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

Sunny skies continue along with the heat. Highs top out in the upper 90s with lows in the upper 70s.

© 2018 WFAA