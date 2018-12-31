Yes, snow is possible in North Texas today, but not everyone will see the same thing.

First things first, accumulating snow in the DFW area is very unlikely. However, this afternoon into this evening some flakes falling from the sky are possible across the northern part of the DFW, but that is about all the DFW area can hope for.

THIS MORNING:

A cold rain for the DFW area. Even some t-storms with small hail are possible. Roads will be wet, but not icy. Across western North Texas, freezing rain is possible mixed with either sleet or snow. Icy bridges and overpasses are possible through the morning hours in these locations. Some minor accumulations of sleet or snow are possible as well.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Widespread rain will taper off from west to east across North Texas. Sleet or snow will continue across far western or northwestern North Texas, where accumulations are possible. Slick roads and travel problems are most likely in those areas. For the DFW area, widespread rain ends, but some lingering showers are possible mainly across the northern part of the DFW area. Some of that rain could mix with snow or even transition to just snow flurries. Even if the DFW area sees some snow flurries, accumulation is highly unlikely.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

Some lingering snow showers are possible mainly for areas along the Red River. Minor accumulation is possible. For the DFW area, most places are dry, but some spotty flurries are possible across the northern DFW area, once again with no accumulation.

BY FRIDAY MORNING:

Any rain or sleet or snow is gone. A chilly but dry morning in store.

Freezing vs. sleet: What's the difference?

Now thru 8am: Wet, so give yourself extra time. However, no freezing rain, sleet, or snow for the DFW area. Any wintry weather stays across western North Texas where slick roads are possible. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/P57KipiQXR — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) January 3, 2019

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

Highest totals possible in areas under the Winter Storm Warning (Jack, Young, and Montague counties) where 2" to 4" of a sleet or snow combination is possible. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory (mainly Cooke, Denton, Grayson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Stephens, and Wise counties) could see light amounts as well (1" to 2"). Highest totals in the Winter Weather Advisory will be those closest to the Winter Storm Warning. Lower totals (dusting up to 1in) for areas closer to the DFW Metroplex (western and northern Denton County to Parker counties). Wherever snow or sleet accumulation occurs, it will happen mainly on elevated surfaces (grassy areas, bridges, and overpasses). But if it comes down heavy enough, mainly in areas under the Winter Storm Warning, some roadways could have problems as well.

If you're tired of talking about cold or wintry weather, 60s and sunshine are back in the forecast by this weekend!

