Thankfully, the severe storm threat from Friday is long gone this weekend.

And we are even talking SNOW.

OK, not a winter wonderland, but the chance at seeing some flakes to start Saturday.

Snow Chances

Don't get out the sleds just yet, but some of you could see some snowflakes.

The cold front that brought the showers and storms to end the workweek will bring MUCH COLDER air to North Texas to start the weekend.

As the storm system moves away from North Texas, wrap-around showers could turn into snow showers first thing Saturday morning.

However, anything more than just a little snow falling from the sky is wishful thinking. Some flakes are possible for the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Interstate-20 to the north, but any accumulation is unlikely. IF it were even to occur, it would only accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces.

Enjoy it if you see it!

If you live north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, such as locations along the Red River or north of Highway 380, there is a chance for some light snow accumulation. However, this would only be light amounts on grassy or elevated surfaces, and the roadways should stay snow-free.

Weekend Forecast

A chilly day is guaranteed on Saturday. Highs will only be in the 40s for most with a steady north wind, which will make it feel colder outside.

The sky will start off cloudy but will clear through the day with sunshine by the afternoon. Even with some afternoon sun, those temps will stay chilly.

The better of the two weekend days will be Sunday.

After starting off around or below freezing on Sunday, temps will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

