New tropical system likely in the Gulf of Mexico: What to expect for Texas and Louisiana

A tropical system is likely in the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days, and will bring chances for heavy rain and flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana.

DALLAS — Quick Facts

There is a good chance that a new tropical system will form in the Gulf of Mexico sometime Sunday or Monday.

A disturbance currently over the Yucatan Peninsula will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend potentially developing into a tropical depression.

This system will then move north and northeast late weekend into next week bringing a good chance for heavy rain and flooding for parts of coastal Texas and Louisiana.

Will the storm be named?

Once the disturbance moves into the Gulf of Mexico, development into a tropical depression is likely. Tropical depressions do not get names. They get numbers.

If the storm can stay off the coast and over the Gulf of Mexico, it could strengthen into a tropical storm, but that is certainly not guaranteed. If it does become a tropical storm, the next names on the list are Nicholas and Odette.

While almost nothing can be completely ruled out this time of year, strengthening into a hurricane looks unlikely at this point.

Flooding and heavy rain threat

Regardless the strength of the storm or if it gets named, heavy rain and flooding will be a threat for coastal Texas and Louisiana.

Rounds of showers and storms are likely starting Sunday evening through the middle to end of next week.

Areas closest to the coast look to be under the most threat of heavy rain and flooding. However, the path of the system could bring a heavy rain and flooding threat more inland. This will definitely be watched closely over the next couple of days.

Right now, rain totals of 5in to 10in appear possible for the South Texas coast through Corpus Christi, Galveston, Port Arthur, to the southeastern Louisiana Coast. Inland rain totals of 3in to 5+ inches are possible in and around Houston to central Louisiana.

It was not that long ago that Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, so the potential for flooding and heavy rain will certainly cause problems for the recovery effort going on in that state.

Remaining Questions

The exact track of the storm will determine who sees the highest rainfall totals and highest threat for flooding.

This forecast will continue to be fine-tuned in the next couple of days.